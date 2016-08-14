版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Men's team epee classification round 5-8 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team epee classification round 5-8 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Switzerland beat Russia 45-28 
Korea beat Venezuela 45-40

