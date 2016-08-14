版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 01:06 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Fencing-Men's team epee semifinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team epee semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
France beat Hungary 45-40 
Italy beat Ukraine 45-33

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐