奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 02:26 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's team epee final 7-8 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team epee final 7-8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Russia beat Venezuela 36-30

