奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 04:56 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's team epee bronze medal match results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team epee bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Hungary beat Ukraine 39-37

