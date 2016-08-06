版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual epee last 64 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual epee last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Simona Pop (Romania) beat Leonora Mackinnon (Canada) 15-10                
Nozomi Sato (Japan) beat Alejandra Teran (Mexico) 15-12                   
Rayssa Costa (Brazil) beat Tiffany Geroudet (Switzerland) 15-13           
Marie-Florence Candassamy (France) beat Amanda Netto Simeao (Brazil) 15-6 
Auriane Mallo (France) beat Thi Nhu Hoa Nguyen (Vietnam) 15-7

