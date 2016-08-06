版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 23:16 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual epee last 32 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual epee last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Marie-Florence Candassamy (France) beat Xu Anqi (China) 15-8      
Emese Szasz (Hungary) beat Julia Beljajeva (Estonia) 15-11        
Sun Yiwen (China) beat Gbahi Sakoa (Cote D'Ivoire) 15-11          
Rossella Fiamingo (Italy) beat Leonora Mackinnon (Canada) 15-8    
Nathalie Moellhausen (Brazil) beat Kelley Hurley (U.S.) 15-12     
Kang Young Mi (South Korea) beat Sun Yujie (China) 15-10          
Kong Man Wai (Hong Kong) beat Lyubov Shutova (Russia) 15-10       
Irina Embrich (Estonia) beat Kseniya Pantelyeyeva (Ukraine) 15-3  
Yana Shemyakina (Ukraine) beat Courtney Hurley (U.S.) 14-13       
Olena Kryvytska (Ukraine) beat Shin A Lam (South Korea) 15-14     
Choi In-Jeong (South Korea) beat Violetta Kolobova (Russia) 15-12 
Erika Kirpu (Estonia) beat Katharine Holmes (U.S.) 5-4            
Nozomi Sato (Japan) beat Tatiana Logunova (Russia) 15-14          
Ana Maria Popescu (Romania) beat Auriane Mallo (France) 15-8      
Sarra Besbes (Tunisia) beat Rayssa Costa (Brazil) 15-8            
Lauren Rembi (France) beat Simona Gherman (Romania) 13-10

