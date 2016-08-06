Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual epee last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual epee last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Marie-Florence Candassamy (France) beat Xu Anqi (China) 15-8 Emese Szasz (Hungary) beat Julia Beljajeva (Estonia) 15-11 Sun Yiwen (China) beat Gbahi Sakoa (Cote D'Ivoire) 15-11 Rossella Fiamingo (Italy) beat Leonora Mackinnon (Canada) 15-8 Nathalie Moellhausen (Brazil) beat Kelley Hurley (U.S.) 15-12 Kang Young Mi (South Korea) beat Sun Yujie (China) 15-10 Kong Man Wai (Hong Kong) beat Lyubov Shutova (Russia) 15-10 Irina Embrich (Estonia) beat Kseniya Pantelyeyeva (Ukraine) 15-3 Yana Shemyakina (Ukraine) beat Courtney Hurley (U.S.) 14-13 Olena Kryvytska (Ukraine) beat Shin A Lam (South Korea) 15-14 Choi In-Jeong (South Korea) beat Violetta Kolobova (Russia) 15-12 Erika Kirpu (Estonia) beat Katharine Holmes (U.S.) 5-4 Nozomi Sato (Japan) beat Tatiana Logunova (Russia) 15-14 Ana Maria Popescu (Romania) beat Auriane Mallo (France) 15-8 Sarra Besbes (Tunisia) beat Rayssa Costa (Brazil) 15-8 Lauren Rembi (France) beat Simona Gherman (Romania) 13-10
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.