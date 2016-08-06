版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual epee last 16 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual epee last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Nathalie Moellhausen (Brazil) beat Marie-Florence Candassamy (France) 15-12 
Emese Szasz (Hungary) beat Kang Young Mi (South Korea) 15-11                
Rossella Fiamingo (Italy) beat Kong Man Wai (Hong Kong) 15-11               
Sun Yiwen (China) beat Irina Embrich (Estonia) 15-12                        
Choi In-Jeong (South Korea) beat Ana Maria Popescu (Romania) 15-8           
Sarra Besbes (Tunisia) beat Erika Kirpu (Estonia) 15-11                     
Lauren Rembi (France) beat Olena Kryvytska (Ukraine) 9-7                    
Nozomi Sato (Japan) beat Yana Shemyakina (Ukraine) 11-8

