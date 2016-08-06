Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual epee last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual epee last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Nathalie Moellhausen (Brazil) beat Marie-Florence Candassamy (France) 15-12 Emese Szasz (Hungary) beat Kang Young Mi (South Korea) 15-11 Rossella Fiamingo (Italy) beat Kong Man Wai (Hong Kong) 15-11 Sun Yiwen (China) beat Irina Embrich (Estonia) 15-12 Choi In-Jeong (South Korea) beat Ana Maria Popescu (Romania) 15-8 Sarra Besbes (Tunisia) beat Erika Kirpu (Estonia) 15-11 Lauren Rembi (France) beat Olena Kryvytska (Ukraine) 9-7 Nozomi Sato (Japan) beat Yana Shemyakina (Ukraine) 11-8
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.