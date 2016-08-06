版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 01:14 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual epee quarterfinal results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual epee quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Lauren Rembi (France) beat Nathalie Moellhausen (Brazil) 15-12  
Sun Yiwen (China) beat Sarra Besbes (Tunisia) 14-11             
Emese Szasz (Hungary) beat Nozomi Sato (Japan) 15-4             
Rossella Fiamingo (Italy) beat Choi In-Jeong (South Korea) 15-8

