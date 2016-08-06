版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual epee semifinal results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual epee semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Emese Szasz (Hungary) beat Lauren Rembi (France) 10-6  
Rossella Fiamingo (Italy) beat Sun Yiwen (China) 12-11

