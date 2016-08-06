版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 04:37 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual epee bronze medal match results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual epee bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Sun Yiwen (China) beat Lauren Rembi (France) 15-13

