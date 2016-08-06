版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual epee final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual epee final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Emese Szasz (Hungary) beat Rossella Fiamingo (Italy) 15-13

