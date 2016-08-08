版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual sabre last 64 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual sabre last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Ursula Gonzalez Garate (Mexico) beat Julieta Toledo (Mexico) 15-11 
Eileen Grench (Panama) beat Chika Aoki (Japan) 15-5                
Bogna Jozwiak (Poland) beat Marta Centurion (Brazil) 4-2 Ret.      
Alejandra Benitez (Venezuela) beat Nada Hafez (Egypt) 15-11

