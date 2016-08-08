版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual sabre last 32 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual sabre last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Anna Marton (Hungary) beat Alejandra Benitez (Venezuela) 15-14    
Ibtihaj Muhammad (U.S.) beat Olena Kravatska (Ukraine) 15-13      
Yana Egorian (Russia) beat Tania Arrayales (Mexico) 15-7          
Olga Kharlan (Ukraine) beat Ursula Gonzalez Garate (Mexico) 15-8  
Alina Komashchuk (Ukraine) beat Rossella Gregorio (Italy) 15-14   
Vassiliki Vougiouka (Greece) beat Dagmara Wozniak (U.S.) 15-8     
Manon Brunet (France) beat Hwang Seon A (South Korea) 15-11       
Cecilia Berder (France) beat Maria Perez Maurice (Argentina) 15-6 
Loreta Gulotta (Italy) beat Aleksandra Socha (Poland) 15-10       
Ekaterina Dyachenko (Russia) beat Seo Ji Yeon (South Korea) 15-12 
Azza Besbes (Tunisia) beat Sabina Mikina (Azerbaijan) 15-12       
Charlotte Lembach (France) beat Irene Vecchi (Italy) 15-11        
Mariel Zagunis (U.S.) beat Eileen Grench (Panama) 15-4            
Kim Ji-Yeon (South Korea) beat Thi Le Dung Nguyen (Vietnam) 15-3  
Malgorzata Kozaczuk (Poland) beat Shen Chen (China) 15-9          
Sophia Velikaia (Russia) beat Bogna Jozwiak (Poland) 15-5

