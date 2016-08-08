版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 23:17 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual sabre last 16 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual sabre last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Manon Brunet (France) beat Anna Marton (Hungary) 15-12         
Yana Egorian (Russia) beat Vassiliki Vougiouka (Greece) 15-11  
Cecilia Berder (France) beat Ibtihaj Muhammad (U.S.) 15-12     
Olga Kharlan (Ukraine) beat Alina Komashchuk (Ukraine) 15-8    
Ekaterina Dyachenko (Russia) beat Mariel Zagunis (U.S.) 15-12  
Azza Besbes (Tunisia) beat Malgorzata Kozaczuk (Poland) 15-12  
Sophia Velikaia (Russia) beat Charlotte Lembach (France) 15-14 
Loreta Gulotta (Italy) beat Kim Ji-Yeon (South Korea) 15-13

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐