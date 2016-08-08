版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual sabre quarterfinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual sabre quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Yana Egorian (Russia) beat Ekaterina Dyachenko (Russia) 15-10 
Olga Kharlan (Ukraine) beat Loreta Gulotta (Italy) 15-4       
Manon Brunet (France) beat Azza Besbes (Tunisia) 15-14        
Sophia Velikaia (Russia) beat Cecilia Berder (France) 15-10

