2016年 8月 9日

Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual sabre semifinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual sabre semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Yana Egorian (Russia) beat Olga Kharlan (Ukraine) 15-9    
Sophia Velikaia (Russia) beat Manon Brunet (France) 15-14

