奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 04:31 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual sabre bronze medal match results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual sabre bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Olga Kharlan (Ukraine) beat Manon Brunet (France) 15-10

