版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 05:05 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual sabre final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual sabre final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Yana Egorian (Russia) beat Sophia Velikaia (Russia) 15-14

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐