2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:55 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual foil last 64 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual foil last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Thi Anh Do (Vietnam) beat Aikaterini-Mari Kontochristopoulou (Greece) 15-13 
Ana Beatriz Bulcao (Brazil) beat Malina Calugareanu (Romania) 15-12         
Tais De Morais Rochel (Brazil) beat Lubna Alomair (Saudi Arabia) 15-0

