2016年 8月 10日

Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual foil last 16 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual foil last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Inna Deriglazova (Russia) beat Aida Mohamed (Hungary) 15-6     
Ines Boubakri (Tunisia) beat Shiho Nishioka (Japan) 15-10      
Ysaora Thibus (France) beat Le Huilin (China) 15-13            
Liu Yongshi (China) beat Lee Kiefer (U.S.) 15-9                
Astrid Guyart (France) beat Nzingha Prescod (U.S.) 14-11       
Aida Shanaeva (Russia) beat Jeon Hee-Sook (South Korea) 15-11  
Elisa Di Francisca (Italy) beat Hanna Lyczbinska (Poland) 15-6 
Eleanor Harvey (Canada) beat Arianna Errigo (Italy) 15-11

