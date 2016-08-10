版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 23:47 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual foil quarterfinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual foil quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Inna Deriglazova (Russia) beat Astrid Guyart (France) 15-6 
Aida Shanaeva (Russia) beat Ysaora Thibus (France) 15-13   
Elisa Di Francisca (Italy) beat Liu Yongshi (China) 15-10

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐