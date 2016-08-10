版本:
中国
2016年 8月 11日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual foil semifinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual foil semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Inna Deriglazova (Russia) beat Aida Shanaeva (Russia) 15-3   
Elisa Di Francisca (Italy) beat Ines Boubakri (Tunisia) 12-9

