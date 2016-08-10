版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日

Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual foil bronze medal match results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual foil bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Ines Boubakri (Tunisia) beat Aida Shanaeva (Russia) 15-11

