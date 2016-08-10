版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Women's individual foil final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's individual foil final result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Inna Deriglazova (Russia) beat Elisa Di Francisca (Italy) 12-11

