奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 20:53 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Fencing-Women's team sabre quarterfinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's team sabre quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
U.S. beat Poland 45-43   
Italy beat France 45-36  
Ukraine beat Korea 45-40 
Russia beat Mexico 45-31

