Olympics-Fencing-Women's team sabre classification round 5-8 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's team sabre classification round 5-8 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Korea beat France 45-40  
Poland beat Mexico 45-23

