奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 23:23 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Women's team sabre semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's team sabre semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Ukraine beat Italy 45-42 
Russia beat U.S. 45-42

