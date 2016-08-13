版本:
2016年 8月 14日

Olympics-Fencing-Women's team sabre final 5-6 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's team sabre final 5-6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Korea beat Poland 45-41

