奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 04:51 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Women's team sabre bronze medal match results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing women's team sabre bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
U.S. beat Italy 45-30

