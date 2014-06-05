版本:
中国
2014年 6月 5日 星期四 14:10 BJT

Olympics-South Korea slip up in Sochi figure skating complaint

By Narae Kim
    SEOUL, June 5 The International Skating Union
(ISU) has dismissed South Korea's complaint over the figure
skating judging panel used at the Sochi Games that awarded
Russia's Adelina Sotnikova the gold medal ahead of defending
Olympic champion Kim Yuna.
    At the Feb. 7-23 Games in the Black Sea resort city,
23-year-old Kim was beaten by 5.48 points by Sotnikova, who
secured Russia's first ladies singles gold despite a flawless
performance from South Korea's most popular athlete.
    Fueled by widespread national outrage, the South Korean
Olympic Committee (KOC) and the Korea Skating Union (KSU) filed
a complaint, asking the ISU to look into the composition of the
judging panel and whether the awarding of points was fair.
    One judge was identified as having served a one-year
suspension for trying to fix an event at the 1998 Olympics,
while another, Alla Shekhovtseva, the wife of the general
director of the Russian figure skating federation, was seen on
camera hugging Sotnikova moments after the win.
    The ISU Disciplinary Commission ruled that the Russian
judge's relationship with her husband did not create a
foundation for bias and there was no conflict of interest. 
    "During the ladies' competition, both in the short program
and free program, the judging of the alleged offender was within
the acceptable range of scores," the governing body said in a
statement on its website.
    "Congratulating a champion and winner of the gold medal in
the opinion of the alleged offender is not a violation of rules
but a normal gesture and an appreciation of the skater's hard
work. 
    "She responded reflexively when the skater raised her arms
for an embrace."
    South Korea's national sports governing body expressed
regret over the decision. 
    "It is regrettable to hear the news," an official at the KOC
told Reuters by telephone, adding that they were discussing with
the KSU about the next measure, including an appeal to the Court
of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

 (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
