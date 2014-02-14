版本:
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 03:24 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Figure skating-Japan's Hanyu survives slip and stumble to win gold

SOCHI, Russia Feb 14 A fall and a stumble could not stop Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu from becoming the first Asian to win the men's Olympic figure skating title at the Sochi Games on Friday.

A day after smashing the 100-point barrier in the short programme, the 19-year-old won a men's competition littered with crash landings and flawed performances with a total of 280.09.

Patrick Chan's hopes of ending Canada's wait for a first men's champion also fell flat after three errors in his free skate left him with a total of 275.62.

Kazakhstan's Denis Ten proved to be the surprise package of the night as a clean programme allowed him to storm back from ninth place following the short to pick up bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford)
