UPDATE 1-Olympics-Figure skating-Japan's Hanyu survives slip and stumble to win gold

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 14 A fall and a stumble could not stop Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu from becoming the first Asian to win the men's Olympic figure skating title at the Sochi Games on Friday.
A day after smashing the 100-point barrier in the short programme, the 19-year-old won a men's competition littered with crash landings and flawed performances with a total of 280.09.
Patrick Chan's hopes of ending Canada's wait for a first men's champion also fell flat after three errors in his free skate left him with a total of 275.62.
Kazakhstan's Denis Ten proved to be the surprise package of the night as a clean programme allowed him to storm back from ninth place following the short to pick up bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford)
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.