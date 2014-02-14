版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 03:09 BJT

Olympics-Figure skating-Japan's Hanyu wins men's gold in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia Feb 14 Japanese teenager Yuzuru Hanyu won the men's Olympic figure skating title at the Sochi Games on Friday.

Patrick Chan of Canada took silver and Kazakhstan's Denis Ten picked up bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford)
