Olympics-Figure Skating-Men's free skating and overall results

Feb 14 Figure skating men's free skating and
overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.

 Place  Name                              Free program    Total
                                             points       score
     1  Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan)                 178.64      280.09
     2  Patrick Chan (Canada)                178.10      275.62
     3  Denis Ten (Kazakhstan)               171.04      255.10
     4  Javier Fernandez (Spain)             166.94      253.92
     5  Tatsuki Machida (Japan)              169.94      253.42
     6  Daisuke Takahashi (Japan)            164.27      250.67
     7  Han Yan (China)                      160.54      246.20
     8  Peter Liebers (Germany)              153.83      239.87
     9  Jason Brown (U.S.)                   152.37      238.37
    10  Michal Brezina (Czech Republic)      151.67      233.62
    11  Tomas Verner (Czech Republic)        151.90      232.99
    12  Jeremy Abbott (U.S.)                 160.12      232.70
    13  Brian Joubert (France)               145.93      231.77
    14  Alexander Majorov (Sweden)           141.05      224.86
    15  Kevin Reynolds (Canada)              153.47      222.23
    16  Jorik Hendrickx (Belgium)            141.52      214.04
    17  Misha Ge (Uzbekistan)                135.19      203.26
    18  Florent Amodio (France)              123.06      198.64
    19  Michael Christian Martinez           119.44      184.25
        (Philippines)                                    
    20  Yakov Godorozha (Ukraine)            119.54      182.19
    21  Alexei Bychenko (Israel)             114.62      177.06
    22  Abzal Rakimgaliev (Kazakhstan)       110.22      174.40
    23  Zoltan Kelemen (Romania)              98.35      158.76
    24  Viktor Romanenkov (Estonia)           78.44      139.99
 
