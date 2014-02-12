UPDATE 1-Olympics-Figure skating-Volosozhar and Trankov win pairs gold

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 12 Russians Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov produced a stirring free skate to become the first figure skaters to grab two gold medals at the same Olympics by winning the pairs title at the Sochi Games on Wednesday.
Three days after triumphing in the team competition, Volosozhar and Trankov performance to 'Jesus Christ Superstar' left the couple in tears and the home crowd roaring.
The world and European champions smashed the opposition with a total score of 236.86 to give Russia their 13th Olympic pairs title.
Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov made it a 1-2 finish for the Russians, while Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy had to settle for bronze.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.