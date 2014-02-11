版本:
2014年 2月 12日 星期三 02:49 BJT

Olympics-Figure Skating-Pairs short program results

Feb 11 Figure skating pairs short program
results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
 
  Place    Country   Name                    Score
    1      Russia    Tatiana Volosozhar/     84.17
                     Maxim Trankov
    2      Germany   Aliona Savchenko/       79.64
                     Robin Szolkowy
    3      Russia    Ksenia Stolbova/        75.21
                     Fedor Klimov
    4       China    Qing Pang/              73.30
                     Jian Tong                  
    5      Canada    Meagan Duhamel/         72.21
                     Eric Radford
    6      Canada    Kirsten Moore-Towers/   70.92
                     Dylan Moscovitch
    7       China    Cheng Peng/             70.59
                     Hao Zhang
    8      Russia    Vera Bazarova/          69.66
                     Yuri Larionov
    9       U.S.     Marissa Castelli/       67.44
                     Simon Shnapir
   10      France    Vanessa James/          65.36
                     Morgan Cipres
   11       Italy    Stefania Berton/        63.57
                     Ondrej Hotarek
   12      Germany   Maylin Wende/           59.25
                     Daniel Wende
   13      Canada    Paige Lawrence/         58.97
                     Rudi Swiegers
   14       U.S.     Felicia Zhang/          56.90
                     Nathan Bartholomay
   15      Israel    Andrea Davidovich/      53.38
                     Evgeni Krasnopolski
   16       Italy    Nicole Della Monica/    51.64
                     Matteo Guarise
   17      Austria   Miriam Ziegler/         49.62
                     Severin Kiefer
   18       Japan    Narumi Takahashi/       48.45
                     Ryuichi Kihara
   19      Britain   Stacey Kemp/            44.98
                     David King                 
   20      Ukraine   Julia Lavrentieva/      44.30
                     Yuri Rudyk
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
