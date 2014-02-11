Olympics-Figure Skating-Pairs short program results

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Figure skating pairs short program results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Place Country Name Score 1 Russia Tatiana Volosozhar/ 84.17 Maxim Trankov 2 Germany Aliona Savchenko/ 79.64 Robin Szolkowy 3 Russia Ksenia Stolbova/ 75.21 Fedor Klimov 4 China Qing Pang/ 73.30 Jian Tong 5 Canada Meagan Duhamel/ 72.21 Eric Radford 6 Canada Kirsten Moore-Towers/ 70.92 Dylan Moscovitch 7 China Cheng Peng/ 70.59 Hao Zhang 8 Russia Vera Bazarova/ 69.66 Yuri Larionov 9 U.S. Marissa Castelli/ 67.44 Simon Shnapir 10 France Vanessa James/ 65.36 Morgan Cipres 11 Italy Stefania Berton/ 63.57 Ondrej Hotarek 12 Germany Maylin Wende/ 59.25 Daniel Wende 13 Canada Paige Lawrence/ 58.97 Rudi Swiegers 14 U.S. Felicia Zhang/ 56.90 Nathan Bartholomay 15 Israel Andrea Davidovich/ 53.38 Evgeni Krasnopolski 16 Italy Nicole Della Monica/ 51.64 Matteo Guarise 17 Austria Miriam Ziegler/ 49.62 Severin Kiefer 18 Japan Narumi Takahashi/ 48.45 Ryuichi Kihara 19 Britain Stacey Kemp/ 44.98 David King 20 Ukraine Julia Lavrentieva/ 44.30 Yuri Rudyk (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.