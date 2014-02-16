Olympics-Figure Skating-Russian "Odile" set to sizzle in Swan Lake skate off

SOCHI, Russia Feb 16 At the first few notes of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake", they had the audience in their pocket.

As the sultry "Black Swan" temptress Odile, Elena Ilinykh with partner Nikita Katsalapov stole the show boldly rendering the iconic Russian masterpiece to help propel their nation to team gold at the Sochi Olympic Games last week.

Seizing third place with a lively quickstep in the short dance on Sunday, the twice European silver medallists will look to repeat the magic - this time for their own Olympic podium moment.

"The team competition has given us confidence. We felt the ice, we heard the roaring crowd," Ilinykh, 19, told reporters.

"It just so happens that no-one has used this music yet in ice dancing. It is an amazing piece by a Russian composer."

The explosive team's acrobatic lifts not only had the crowd gasping but they were also rewarded by the technical judges.

They were outclassed, however, by U.S. rivals Meryl Davis and Charlie White and Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who took first and second place in the short dance.

Russian ice dancers traditionally ruled the discipline, with skaters from the former Soviet Union winning seven out of 10 medals in the event at the Olympics. But with Russian coach Marina Zoueva training the top two teams, power has shifted.

The Russian couple, who grew up skating together as children but teamed up later in their careers, only finished ninth at last year's world championships.

But with the home crowd cheering them on in Sochi and one medal under their belts already, the first time Olympians will have their sights on another in Monday's free skate.

"Skating in a Winter Olympics at home is pure joy for us. It is a holiday," said Katsalapov, 22.

Ilinykh will take centre stage again in a plunging neckline and black tutu that is as much Bolshoi ballet as Hollywood blockbuster - echoing Natalie Portman's tortured incarnation of the sorceress who impersonates Odile to steal away her prince.

"We decided right away that the Black Swan matched my inner character better," said Ilinykh, bejewelled in glittering Swarovski crystals after Sunday's breakthrough performance.

Hard on their heels are veteran French ice dancers Nathalie Pechalat and Fabian Bourzat, who were third at last year's world championships.

"The fact that we are fourth is good for us. We like that. It means we will have to attack more tomorrow," Pechalat said. (Editing by Rex Gowar)