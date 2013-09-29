Olympics-Sochi Games in final stretch as flame lit in Olympia

Figure skating-Hanyu still hasn't found what he's looking for
HELSINKI, April 2 For all his brilliance and world record scores, there is one annoying riddle that Yuzuru Hanyu has yet crack.
ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece, Sept 29 The Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch was lit in ancient Olympia on Sunday, heralding the start of what will be the longest Winter Games torch relay with Russia sending the flame up to space, the world's deepest lake and near 90 percent of its population.
The Black sea resort of Sochi, the first Russian city to stage a Winter Olympics, will receive the flame on Oct. 5 after a short relay in Greece, to kick off a 123-day run that will also include a trip to the North Pole, until the opening ceremony on Feb. 7.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to deliver "brilliant" Games to showcase how far Russia has come since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. (Editing by John O'Brien)
HELSINKI, April 2 For all his brilliance and world record scores, there is one annoying riddle that Yuzuru Hanyu has yet crack.
HELSINKI, April 1 Evgenia Medvedeva may or may not be familiar with the Rudyard Kipling poem 'If' but her ability to keep her head when all around her were losing theirs certainly helped the Russian to a second straight world title on Friday.
HELSINKI, March 31 A performance full of grace and technical wizardry proved that Evgenia Medvedeva will be the woman to beat at next year's Winter Olympics as the Russian soared above her rivals to retain her title at the world figure skating championships.