Olympics-French decathlete Barras to miss London Games

PARIS May 19 France's 2010 European decathlon champion Romain Barras has been ruled out of the London Olympics because of a calf injury, the French Athletics Federation (FFA) said on Saturday.

Barras, who finished fifth at the Beijing Games four years ago, will need up to eight weeks to recover from a muscle injury which would allow him no chance to fight for a medal in London, the FFA said in a statement.

The Games start on July 27.

"It is a shame. I was fully confident and I never felt as capable to achieve something great than I did in the past days," the 31-year-old, who has a personal record of 8,453 points, was quoted as saying. (Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alan Baldwin)