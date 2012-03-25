Olympics-France aim for eight to 10 swimming medals in London

DUNKIRK, France, March 25 France are aiming to
win eight to 10 swimming medals at the London Olympics after 29
swimmers qualified via the national championships.
Three swimmers joined the squad on the competition's last
day on Sunday when Anna Santamans, 18, won the 50 freestyle in
25.16 seconds, while Anthony Pannier and Damien Joly qualified
in the 1,500 metres.
"We're really satisfied. We have the potential for eight to
10 medals," French swimming federation president Francis Luyce
told reporters.
Fifteen swimmers qualified for individual races while 14
others will take part in the relays, including Alain Bernard,
the 100 freestyle Olympic champion in Beijing, who failed to
qualify for an individual event.
France's biggest hopes would be Camille Lacourt, the 100
backstroke world champion in Shanghai last year, and Camille
Muffat, who broke 200 and 400 freestyle French records to
qualify, national technical director Christian Donze said.
He also tipped Yannick Agnel, 19, who beat his own national
record in the 200 freestyle with 1:44.42 and also booked a place
in the 100.
The 400 freestyle Olympic champion in Athens in 2004, Laure
Manaudou clinched berths in the 100 and 200 backstroke. She will
travel to London with her younger brother Florent, who clocked
the third best time of the year in the 50 freestyle.
(Reporting by Chrystel Boulet-Euchin; Writing by Gregory
Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)