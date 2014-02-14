版本:
2014年 2月 15日 星期六

Olympics-Freestyle-Tsuper of Belarus wins women's aerials gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Alla Tsuper of Belarus won the women's freestyle skiing aerials gold medal at the Sochi Olympics on Friday.

Xu Mengtao of China took silver, while the bronze medal went to 2010 champion Lydia Lassila of Australia. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
