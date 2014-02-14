Olympics-Freestyle-Tsuper of Belarus wins women's aerials gold

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Alla Tsuper of Belarus won the women's freestyle skiing aerials gold medal at the Sochi Olympics on Friday.
Xu Mengtao of China took silver, while the bronze medal went to 2010 champion Lydia Lassila of Australia. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.