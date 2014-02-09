Olympics-Freestyle-Anderson feels the love in her Sochi playground

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 9 Even in the cauldron of competition that is an Olympic final, slopestyle snowboarding champion Jamie Anderson was still trying to remember the reasons she originally got into the sport - fun and friendship.

Described by British bronze medallist Jenny Jones as "a bit of a hippy", American Anderson did not buck the stereotype when she was asked why she was smiling at the top of the slope before the run which won her a gold medal on Sunday.

"I think I was just not taking everything too seriously and bringing some light into this," she said.

"At the end of the day it's snowboarding and we all started it because of the fun it brings and the joy to be out here on the mountain.

"We're pretty much snowboarding on a playground here. It's hard to find the balance between competition and staying true to yourself and remembering why you started in the first place."

One of the more touching moments of the final came when Sarka Pancochova carefully made her way down the hill after a violent fall that cracked open her helmet.

The Czech was immediately embraced in bearhugs by her rivals in a gesture Anderson said was typical of the sport.

"All the love up there, like, I don't see many events in sports where the girls are such good friends and truly support each other and give each other energy to be their best," the 23-year-old said.

There were further hints that Anderson has brought to Sochi more than a little bit of the laid-back, new age attitude of her Lake Tahoe home when she was asked how she prepared for the final.

"Last night I was so nervous I didn't eat. I put on the meditation music, burnt some sage and did some yoga," she said.

"I haven't gone to any yoga classes since I got here. It's hard to take the time to slow down. I write a lot in my journal and listen to calm music and good vibrations. I did some mantras and relaxed."

Jones, sitting alongside her, revealed less spiritual preparations that perhaps better reflected her English upbringing, as well as a fondness for televised period drama.

"I knew yoga would come into it," the 33-year-old laughed. "I do a version of yoga but it's more like stretching. No mantras for me at the moment.

"Last night I watched Downton Abbey." (Editing by Ed Osmond)