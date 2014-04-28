Olympics-Injured skier Komissarova back in Russia to continue treatment

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
MOSCOW, April 28 Freestyle skier Maria Komissarova has returned to Russia from a German clinic to continue her rehabilitation after breaking her back in training at the Sochi Olympics.
The 23-year-old, who became the first Russian woman to win a World Cup medal in ski-cross, was left paralyzed from the waist down and has undergone two operations. She suffered the injury on Feb. 15 during training at the PSX Olympic skicross venue at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park.
"Her treatment programme in Germany went exactly to plan and was undertaken by Russian and German doctors," Russian Freestyle Federation's spokesman Mikhail Verzhba told Reuters on Monday.
"Today Maria will undergo a detailed examination at a hospital in Moscow. Tomorrow it is likely that the doctors will decide the next steps in her continued rehabilitation programme." (Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; editing by Justin Palmer)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.