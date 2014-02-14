Olympics-Freestyle-Lassila bounces back to make aerials final

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Olympic champion Lydia Lassila bounced back from a crash landing on her first jump to qualify for the women's aerials Olympic final at the second attempt on Friday.

Australian Lassila and Chinese rival Xu Mengtao were among a host of fallers in the first round, but both redeemed themselves in the second, taking first and second places respectively to reach the final.

Li Nina, 2010 Olympic silver medallist, finished in second place in the first round behind America's Ashley Caldwell to qualify directly for the final, which takes place later on Friday evening.

With Cheng Shuang also qualifying directly from the first round, China will have three representatives in the final, with a fourth Chinese athlete, Zhang Xin, missing out by just 0.03 of a point in the second qualifying round. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)