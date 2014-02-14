Olympics-Freestyle-Lassila bounces back to make aerials final

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Olympic champion Lydia Lassila bounced back from a crash landing on her first jump to qualify for the women's aerials Olympic final at the second attempt on Friday.
Australian Lassila and Chinese rival Xu Mengtao were among a host of fallers in the first round, but both redeemed themselves in the second, taking first and second places respectively to reach the final.
Li Nina, 2010 Olympic silver medallist, finished in second place in the first round behind America's Ashley Caldwell to qualify directly for the final, which takes place later on Friday evening.
With Cheng Shuang also qualifying directly from the first round, China will have three representatives in the final, with a fourth Chinese athlete, Zhang Xin, missing out by just 0.03 of a point in the second qualifying round. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.