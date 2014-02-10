Olympics-Freestyle-Champion Bilodeau, Kingsbury reach moguls final

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 10 Canada's Alex Bilodeau remained on course to become the first freestyle skier to win two Olympic gold medals when he cruised through moguls qualifying at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on Monday.

The defending champion notched a score of 24.70 with a clean run down the 247 metres course to top the leaderboard and join compatriot and world champion Mikael Kingsbury, who earlier scored a 23.81 for second place.

Dale Begg-Smith, gold medallist in Turin in 2006 and silver medallist behind Bilodeau in Vancouver, failed to get through, however, making a mistake in the first round and falling face down into the snow on his second run.

The Australian, who returned to competition last year after a three-year sabbatical, was one of several skiers to fall under the Extreme Park lights as they pushed for a place in the final, which takes place under the lights later on Monday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)