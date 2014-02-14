Olympics-Freestyle skiing -Ski cross training cancelled due to weather

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Spectators are basking in the beautiful Sochi sunshine, Winter Games organisers not so much, as the unseasonably warm weather forced the first ski cross training session in the Caucasus mountains to be cancelled on Friday.
As temperatures touched 15C on Friday afternoon, the International Ski Federation (FIS) issued a statement saying the session scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. would be cancelled.
"Given the high temperatures and thermal stress on the SX (ski cross) course, it is not wise to train today," FIS race director Joseph Fitzgerald said in a statement.
The women's aerials event will go ahead at the Rosa Khutor Freestyle Centre later on Friday but weekend training sessions for the men's competition have been put back later in the day.
Saturday's halfpipe skiing training session has also fallen victim to the mild weather, but Sunday's session is still due to go ahead, the statement said. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.