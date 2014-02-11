Olympics-Freestyle-Favourite Turski crashes out of slopestyle

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Canada's world champion Kaya Turski fell on both of her runs to crash out of the first Olympic freestyle skiing slopestyle competition in qualifying on Tuesday.
A seven-times X-Games champion in the event, Turski fell heavily on her first run and was unable to do any better on her second, failing to nail a jump and crashing skis first into the snow.
Her compatriots Dara Howell (88.80) and Kim Lamarre (85.4) topped the leaderboard ahead of Briton Katie Summerhayes (84.00) with Australia's 2011 world champion Anna Segal also advancing to the last 12, who will contest the final later on Tuesday.
Soft snow caused by the relatively mild conditions at the Extreme Park meant plenty of fallers in qualifying. German World Cup leader Lisa Zimmermann also failed to progress. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.