版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 18:00 BJT

Olympics-Freestyle-Canada's Howell wins women's slopestyle gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Dara Howell of Canada won the first Olympic gold medal in women's freestyle skiing slopestyle at the Sochi Winter Games on Tuesday.

Devin Logan of the United States claimed silver, while Kim Lamarre took bronze, also for Canada.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐