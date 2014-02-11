Olympics-Freestyle-Canada's Howell wins women's slopestyle gold

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Dara Howell of Canada won the first Olympic gold medal in women's freestyle skiing slopestyle at the Sochi Winter Games on Tuesday.
Devin Logan of the United States claimed silver, while Kim Lamarre took bronze, also for Canada.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.