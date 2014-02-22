Olympics-Freestyle-CAS to rule on suits of French ski cross medallists

SOCHI, Russia Feb 22 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was meeting on Saturday night to decide whether three French skiers who swept the podium in the men's ski cross finals at the Winter Olympics wore illegal suits.

Jean Frederic Chapuis, Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonathan Midol took the medals in Thursday's final but Canadian and Slovenian officials protested to the International Ski Federation (FIS), claiming they changed their suits to gain an illegal aerodynamic effect.

FIS said that it could not consider the complaint because it had not been made in time so the protest was escalated to CAS, sporting law's highest court.

A panel of CAS's ad hoc division will hear the case later on Saturday and will publish its results before 1000GMT, 1400 Sochi time, on Sunday, the final day of the Games.

