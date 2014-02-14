版本:
Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's aerials final 3 result

Feb 14 Women's freestyle skiing aerials final 3
result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
     
 Rank  Name                       Score
    1  Alla Tsuper (Belarus)      98.01
    2  Mengtao Xu (China)         83.50
    3  Lydia Lassila (Australia)  72.12
    4  Nina Li (China)            46.02
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
