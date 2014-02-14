版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 03:47 BJT

REFILE-Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's aerials final ranking

(Corrects formatting)
    Feb 14 Women's freestyle skiing aerials final
ranking at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.
    
  Rank   Name
   1     Alla Tsuper (Belarus)
   2     Mengtao Xu (China)
   3     Lydia Lassila (Australia)
   4     Nina Li (China)
   5     Shuang Cheng (China)
   6     Zhanbota Aldabergenova (Kazakhstan) 
   7     Laura Peel (Australia)
   8     Emily Cook (U.S.) 
   9     Danielle Scott (Australia)
  10     Ashley Caldwell (U.S.) 
  11     Veronika Korsunova (Russia)
  12     Assoli Slivets (Russia)
  13     Xin Zhang (China)
  14     Tanja Schaerer (Switzerland)
  15     Olga Polyuk (Ukraine)
  16     Anastasiya Novosad (Ukraine)
  17     Nadiya Mokhnatska (Ukraine)
  18     Samantha Wells (Australia)
  19     Zhibek Arapbayeva (Kazakhstan)  
  20     Alexandra Orlova (Russia)
  21     Hanna Huskova (Belarus)
  22     Joselane Santos (Brazil)
 DNS     Nadiya Didenko (Ukraine)
         
 DNS -   Did not start
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐